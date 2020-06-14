64 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with garage

Apartment List
Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Folwell
205 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,080
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
42 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Historic Southwest
6 Units Available
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1664 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
25 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$812
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
956 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$755
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
5 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1485 sqft
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
2 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate.
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
11 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$840
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
950 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Southwest
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1267 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
Kutzky Park
5 Units Available
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Historic Southwest
5 Units Available
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
Kutzky Park
6 Units Available
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Kutzky Park
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Slatterly Park
1 Unit Available
1012 4th Street Southeast - 2
1012 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
Studio
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting.
City Guide for Rochester, MN

It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?

Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.

How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rochester, MN

Rochester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

