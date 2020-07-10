All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like Hillside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
Hillside Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Hillside Apartments

718 5th St SW · (507) 858-6305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Historic Southwest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902
Historic Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 718-310 · Avail. now

$830

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 718-210 · Avail. Aug 7

$830

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 718-107 · Avail. now

$830

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 718-203 · Avail. now

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 718-105 · Avail. now

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 718-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Set in the trendy Historic Southwest District of Rochester, blocks from the world renowned Mayo Clinic; Hillside Apartments has a grand hotel charm with modern amenities and features. Each restored unit has hardwood floors and built in cabinetry. This architecturally stunning building boasts both the unique vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in Rochester.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Apartments have any available units?
Hillside Apartments has 7 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Apartments have?
Some of Hillside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Hillside Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does Hillside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Apartments offers parking.
Does Hillside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Apartments have a pool?
No, Hillside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hillside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hillside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hillside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hillside Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE
Rochester, MN 55904
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW
Rochester, MN 55901
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Essex Park
937 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with Garage
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity