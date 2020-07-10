Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Set in the trendy Historic Southwest District of Rochester, blocks from the world renowned Mayo Clinic; Hillside Apartments has a grand hotel charm with modern amenities and features. Each restored unit has hardwood floors and built in cabinetry. This architecturally stunning building boasts both the unique vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in Rochester.