718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Historic Southwest
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 718-310 · Avail. now
$830
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 718-210 · Avail. Aug 7
$830
Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 718-107 · Avail. now
$830
Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 718-203 · Avail. now
$915
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft
Unit 718-105 · Avail. now
$915
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft
Unit 718-202 · Avail. Aug 7
$915
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Set in the trendy Historic Southwest District of Rochester, blocks from the world renowned Mayo Clinic; Hillside Apartments has a grand hotel charm with modern amenities and features. Each restored unit has hardwood floors and built in cabinetry. This architecturally stunning building boasts both the unique vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in Rochester.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
