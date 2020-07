Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub playground sauna

Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home. Relax in the indoor whirlpool spa and sauna, book the party room for your next engagement, or enjoy our 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy our spacious one, two & three bedroom apartments with updated appliances, excellent balcony views, ample closet space and conveniently located next to the Mayo West Lot offering a free shuttle to the Mayo Clinic.