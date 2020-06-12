/
8 Apartments for rent in Austin, MN📍
Burr Oak Austin
400 10th Avenue Northwest, Austin, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Burr Oak is an affordable 27 unit Market Rate property that is across the street from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota!
403 10th Street NW
403 10th Street Northwest, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom 2 bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath house. dine in kitchen and dinning room. living room with large window. 1/2 bath on main floor. Two bedroom and a full bath upper level. basement with laundry hook-up's and a 3/4 bath.
400 2nd Ave SW - #2
400 2nd Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
650 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Hardwood floors in living room and one bedroom. Newer kitchen. Big windows for lots of natural light. Coin-op laundry in building.
611 2nd ST NW - #2F
611 2nd St NW, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
345 sqft
Private 1 bedroom apartment in corner of multi-unit building. Lots of kitchen cabinets. Several closets for storage. Full bathroom. Coin-op laundry available in building. Off-street parking available.
400 6th PL NW - #4
400 6th Place Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
470 sqft
2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Newer windows. New flooring recently installed in bedrooms. Several closets for storage. Close to downtown, hospital and YMCA. Street parking available. Historic 4 unit apartment building.
310 12th Ave. SW
310 12th Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
4 Bedrooms
$925
4 bedroom 1 bath home - 4 bedroom 1 bath house with 1 1/2 detached garage and garden shed. nice eat-in kitchen, living room with large picture window. hardwood floors through-out. built-in dresser in upstairs bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Austin
24248 534 Ave - #102b
24248 534th Avenue, Mower County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom apartment with lots of space. Patio door right off of living room for easy access to patio and lots of light for the apartment. Rent includes heat.
Results within 5 miles of Austin
17681 US Hwy 218 - #1
17681 US Highway 218, Mower County, MN
1 Bedroom
$495
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment with gas fireplace. Newer kitchen cabinets. Basement with shower. Has individual thermostat and forced air furnace for comfort. Off-street parking available. Coin-op laundry available on-site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Austin rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the Austin area include Riverland Community College, and Rochester Community and Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Austin from include Rochester, Owatonna, Waseca, Mason City, and Albert Lea.