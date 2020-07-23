/
olmsted county
75 Apartments for rent in Olmsted County, MN📍
Historic Southwest
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Historic Southwest
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
14 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,498
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Folwell
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,090
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
18 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
8 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$978
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
47 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,014
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Historic Southwest
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
525 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.
Historic Southwest
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Kutzky Park
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Kutzky Park
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.
Kutzky Park
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
700 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Country View Apartments
2420 30th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
930 sqft
Steps from Woodside Park and Nachreiner Park. Just off US-52, which makes commuting a breeze. On-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance in a smoke-free community.
Kutzky Park
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Historic Southwest
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Kutzky Park
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
2803 24th St NW
2803 24th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Fresh carpet & paint w/3 bedrooms on one level! - Move in and enjoy the brand new carpet and paint throughout this bright & sunny three level townhome in NW Rochester! Located near several parks and the Douglas Trail, this home is less than a block
4766 Harvest Ct NW
4766 Harvest Court Northwest, Rochester, MN
6 Bedrooms
$1,850
1902 sqft
Beautiful Upgraded House Near To Everything - Property Id: 323296 This beautiful, 6 bedrooms (with master and walk-in closet), 2 full bathrooms, newer rental home are ready for you to move-in! Fabulous hardwood floors, dining area, open
3079 25th St NW D
3079 25th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1600 sqft
Unit D Available 08/16/20 Town-home for rent in August - Property Id: 321359 The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester Minnesota, has a three-bedroom townhome for rent. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 1 ½ baths.
Baihly Meadows
1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW
1809 Baihly Hills Drive Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
Impressive 2-story home in Baihly Meadows neighborhood! - Truly a must see home - with impressive curb appeal - but you'll be especially impressed by the open foyer, massive dining and living room area, plus family room with functional built-in
1923 Viking Dr NW #21
1923 Viking Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Great 2br Valhalla condo with amazing amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condo where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money at one of those new
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Olmsted County area include Riverland Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College, and Inver Hills Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Rochester, Woodbury, Eagan, Apple Valley, and Lakeville have apartments for rent.