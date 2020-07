Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool volleyball court cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Gates of Rochester Apartments in Rochester, MN! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden style apartments as well as 2 and 3 bedroom town homes. We are just 8 minutes to downtown Rochester and less than a quarter mile to the nearest grocery store! Our buildings are two story walk ups with beautiful garden views and offer updated kitchens, large windows, and spacious closets.



Our apartment community offers residents access to amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, on-site fitness center, and large laundry facility. Regardless of your needs, our dedicated leasing staff is eager to assist you and show you a better style of living! We look forward to scheduling a personalized tour of your new home!