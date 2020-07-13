22 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with pool

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
197 Units Available
Folwell
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,195
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
73 Units Available
Historic Southwest
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
16 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$735
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
44 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
11 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
956 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,333
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
2 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1205 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
19 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,050
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:51pm
Contact for Availability
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,091
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411
2100 Valkyrie Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000+ sq ft condo with great views & amenities! - Easy-living is found here in this quiet Valkyrie condo! Enjoy over 1000 finished sq ft with incredible views of the woods from your 4th floor retreat.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Rochester
4466 London Lane North West
4466 London Lane NW, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2154 sqft
Another great listing from Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. The ideal Completely Furnished 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the North Park area of Rochester. Hardwood floors and tile in the whole home. Washer and Dryer included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
521 19th St NW #37
521 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
521 19th St NW #37 Available 08/01/20 1br Valhalla condo with many amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condos where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Slatterly Park
915 9 1/2 St South East
915 9 1/2 Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1608 sqft
Another fine listing from Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester. Super cute 2-story with 3-bedrooms and 2-baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Elton Hills
1340 22nd St North West
1340 22nd St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this three bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25
1931 Viking Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo in Rochester, MN close to the Clinic, & downtown, but just far enough to be out of the noise of the busy city lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Rochester

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11731 10th St South West
11731 10th Street Southwest, Olmsted County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2568 sqft
Another fine listing brought to you by Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage on 5 acre peaceful country estate for rent.

July 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents decline sharply over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $841 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,092 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Rochester, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Rochester is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,092 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rochester fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

