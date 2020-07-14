AL
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
MN
/
RIVERLAND
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:44 AM

9 Apartments For Rent Near Riverland Community College

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
2 Units Available
Burr Oak Austin
400 10th Avenue Northwest, Austin, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
Burr Oak is an affordable 27 unit Market Rate property that is across the street from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota!

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
310 12th Ave. SW
310 12th Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
4 Bedrooms
$925
4 bedroom 1 bath home - 4 bedroom 1 bath house with 1 1/2 detached garage and garden shed. nice eat-in kitchen, living room with large picture window. hardwood floors through-out. built-in dresser in upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
403 10th Street NW
403 10th Street Northwest, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 2 bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath house. dine in kitchen and dinning room. living room with large window. 1/2 bath on main floor. Two bedroom and a full bath upper level. basement with laundry hook-up's and a 3/4 bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent. New refrigerator and stove in kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs and one on main floor. Force air furnace with central air. Detached 1 stall garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
24248 534 Ave - #202a
24248 534th Avenue, Mower County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Large living room. Coin-op laundry in building. Off-street parking available. Located approximately 1 - 1 1/2 miles North of the Walmart/Shopping area. Approximately 7 minutes to QPP, Hormel, APC.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
611 2nd ST NW - #2F
611 2nd St NW, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
345 sqft
Private 1 bedroom apartment in corner of multi-unit building. Lots of kitchen cabinets. Several closets for storage. Full bathroom. Coin-op laundry available in building. Off-street parking available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1207 6th St. SW
1207 6th Street Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bedroom 1 bath house - Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a single car garage. lots of up-dating. Kitchen, dinning room and 3 bedrooms. nice yard to enjoy. tenant responsible all utilities, lawn care, landscaping, snow removal, trash services.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
605 2nd ST NW - #3
605 2nd Street Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$650
425 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment in a lovely 4 plex with character. Fantastic woodwork and homey. Big windows for lots of natural light. Includes all basic utilities and household garbage. Coin-op laundry on-site. Lovely 4 plex with character.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
400 6th PL NW - #4
400 6th Place Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
470 sqft
2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Newer windows. New flooring recently installed in bedrooms. Several closets for storage. Close to downtown, hospital and YMCA. Street parking available. Historic 4 unit apartment building.

Similar Pages

Austin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, MNOwatonna, MNWaseca, MNMason City, IAAlbert Lea, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Riverland Community CollegeRochester Community and Technical College