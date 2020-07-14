/
/
/
RIVERLAND
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:44 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Riverland Community College
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
2 Units Available
Burr Oak Austin
400 10th Avenue Northwest, Austin, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
Burr Oak is an affordable 27 unit Market Rate property that is across the street from the Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
310 12th Ave. SW
310 12th Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
4 Bedrooms
$925
4 bedroom 1 bath home - 4 bedroom 1 bath house with 1 1/2 detached garage and garden shed. nice eat-in kitchen, living room with large picture window. hardwood floors through-out. built-in dresser in upstairs bedrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
403 10th Street NW
403 10th Street Northwest, Austin, MN
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 2 bath - 2 bedroom 2 bath house. dine in kitchen and dinning room. living room with large window. 1/2 bath on main floor. Two bedroom and a full bath upper level. basement with laundry hook-up's and a 3/4 bath.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest
1202 3rd Avenue Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent. New refrigerator and stove in kitchen. Two bedrooms upstairs and one on main floor. Force air furnace with central air. Detached 1 stall garage.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
24248 534 Ave - #202a
24248 534th Avenue, Mower County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Large living room. Coin-op laundry in building. Off-street parking available. Located approximately 1 - 1 1/2 miles North of the Walmart/Shopping area. Approximately 7 minutes to QPP, Hormel, APC.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
611 2nd ST NW - #2F
611 2nd St NW, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
345 sqft
Private 1 bedroom apartment in corner of multi-unit building. Lots of kitchen cabinets. Several closets for storage. Full bathroom. Coin-op laundry available in building. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1207 6th St. SW
1207 6th Street Southwest, Austin, MN
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 bedroom 1 bath house - Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a single car garage. lots of up-dating. Kitchen, dinning room and 3 bedrooms. nice yard to enjoy. tenant responsible all utilities, lawn care, landscaping, snow removal, trash services.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
605 2nd ST NW - #3
605 2nd Street Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
$650
425 sqft
1 Bedroom apartment in a lovely 4 plex with character. Fantastic woodwork and homey. Big windows for lots of natural light. Includes all basic utilities and household garbage. Coin-op laundry on-site. Lovely 4 plex with character.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
400 6th PL NW - #4
400 6th Place Northwest, Austin, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
470 sqft
2 bedroom apartment on second floor of building. Newer windows. New flooring recently installed in bedrooms. Several closets for storage. Close to downtown, hospital and YMCA. Street parking available. Historic 4 unit apartment building.