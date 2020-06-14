Apartment List
26 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
$
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Historic Southwest
11 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$943
750 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Historic Southwest
6 Units Available
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
839 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
25 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$812
864 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
11 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$840
700 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Kutzky Park
5 Units Available
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Southwest
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
718 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Historic Southwest
5 Units Available
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Folwell
205 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
Kutzky Park
6 Units Available
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Historic Southwest
4 Units Available
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
521 19th St NW #37
521 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
521 19th St NW #37 Available 08/01/20 1br Valhalla condo with many amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condos where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Folwell
1 Unit Available
1201 6th St Sw
1201 6th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$699
3289 sqft
We are looking a female roommate! Lease/move-in available as soon as Oct 15.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

