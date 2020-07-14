All apartments in Rochester
The Berkman

217 14th Ave SW · (507) 315-2989
Location

217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902
Folwell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 708 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 40+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 350 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 57+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$2,130

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. now

$2,155

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 76+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit WU02 · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Unit WU03 · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

Unit WU01 · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2352 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Berkman.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
garage
parking
dog grooming area
dog park
golf room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour. Elevated apartment living directly across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Our story is inspired by one remarkable woman in the city's history, Mrs. Daisy Louise Berkman Plummer. Offering a selection of elevated micro, alcove, studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, two-bedrooms, two-bedrooms + den and three-bedrooms floor plans. REFINED. ACCOMMODATING. COMMUNITY. Residents at The Berkman have inclusive access to Best-In-Class Lifestyle Amenities and Spaces that take Rochester living to a whole new level. Unrivaled amenities include expansive rooftop indoor-outdoor entertainment lounges, commercial-grade athletic quarters and fitness studio, work-from-home suites, pet spa, chef's kitchen and so much more. LIVE SMART Thoughtful technology enhancements at every turn ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Cats and dogs of all sizes welcome. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Berkman have any available units?
The Berkman has 197 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Berkman have?
Some of The Berkman's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Berkman currently offering any rent specials?
The Berkman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Berkman pet-friendly?
Yes, The Berkman is pet friendly.
Does The Berkman offer parking?
Yes, The Berkman offers parking.
Does The Berkman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Berkman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Berkman have a pool?
Yes, The Berkman has a pool.
Does The Berkman have accessible units?
No, The Berkman does not have accessible units.
Does The Berkman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Berkman has units with dishwashers.
