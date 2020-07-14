Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub garage parking dog grooming area dog park golf room lobby online portal package receiving

Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour. Elevated apartment living directly across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Our story is inspired by one remarkable woman in the city's history, Mrs. Daisy Louise Berkman Plummer. Offering a selection of elevated micro, alcove, studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom + den, two-bedrooms, two-bedrooms + den and three-bedrooms floor plans. REFINED. ACCOMMODATING. COMMUNITY. Residents at The Berkman have inclusive access to Best-In-Class Lifestyle Amenities and Spaces that take Rochester living to a whole new level. Unrivaled amenities include expansive rooftop indoor-outdoor entertainment lounges, commercial-grade athletic quarters and fitness studio, work-from-home suites, pet spa, chef's kitchen and so much more. LIVE SMART Thoughtful technology enhancements at every turn ...