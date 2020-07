Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground smoke-free community

Heritage Manor Apartments has the amenities to make your living comfortable and enjoyable at an affordable price. Our location is perfect, just two blocks from IBM's Rochester office; centrally located from the Mayo Clinic Campus; and on the City Bus Line. Call us, or use the availability form above to move into your new home today.