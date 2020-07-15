/
Rochester Community and Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near Rochester Community and Technical College
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
72 Units Available
Historic Southwest
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
5 Units Available
Historic Southwest
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
6 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
6 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$830
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
5 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Slatterly Park
1012 4th Street Southeast - 2
1012 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
Studio
$600
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
723 East Center Street - 2
723 East Center Street, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Come see this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment right downtown Rochester. This apartment has new paint throughout the entire apartment, new carpet, new flooring, new bathroom and appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also available. NS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
1239 4th Ave SE
1239 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Adorable 2 bedroom home with garage - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home with everything on one level! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, breakfast bar, and open floor plan in this cute house.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
218 16th Ave SE
218 16th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
4 bedroom home near parks, RCTC, and more! - Ready to move in and enjoy! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just steps from Martin Luther King Jr.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
1422 2nd St SE
1422 2nd Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 bedroom home on corner lot with beautiful hardwood floors! - Convenient location halfway between downtown and RCTC - near Martin Luther King Jr park and walking or biking distance to the trails around Quarry Hills! Hardwood floors throughout, a
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Southwest
705 10th St SW
705 10th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous home on corner lot near Soldier's Field! - Gorgeous home with tons of character located in Historic SW Rochester just a block from Soldier's Field park for easy access to playground, swimming pool, trails and still just an easy drive to Hwy
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2
223 8th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Available is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of a well maintained up/down duplex. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet as you choose. Heat, water and garbage included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
1512 10th Ave SE - 4
1512 10th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
28 6th Avenue Southeast - 1
28 6th Ave SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a very quiet 4 plex in downtown. A very large living room with a full sized kitchen: including a side by side fridge with ice and water in the door and a new dishwasher to match! private back porch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
206 11th Ave NE
206 11th Avenue Northeast, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute, affordable, and convenient! - Cute, affordable & convenient! Located right on the bus line within just a short distance of downtown, Silver Lake Park & Quarry Hill Park! 3 bedrooms + a den, and 1 full bath in this cozy home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Slatterly Park
320 5th Avenue Southeast - 1
320 5th St SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of downtown Rochester. (pictures coming soon). We have redone the bathroom and carpet in this unit to make for a "like-new" apartment.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1309 Turnberry Dr SE
1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place
1 of 37
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 8th Ave SW
1109 8th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1936 sqft
Bright and Cheery Remodeled Mid Century Home - Fully Furnished and Wonderfully Remodeled Home! Just bring your luggage and move in! Save the stress of moving. Home has everything you need from dishes to towels and sheets.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northrup
620 2nd Ave NW
620 2nd Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2br near downtown with ALL utilities included! - This beautifully updated gem of a home is located in a location convenient to the Mayo campus downtown, Silver Lake & beautiful walking/biking paths, and easy access to many shopping and dining