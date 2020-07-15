Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
MN
/
Rochester Community and Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

23 Apartments For Rent Near Rochester Community and Technical College

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
72 Units Available
Historic Southwest
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
5 Units Available
Historic Southwest
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
6 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
6 Units Available
Historic Southwest
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$830
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
5 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
4 Units Available
Kutzky Park
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Slatterly Park
1012 4th Street Southeast - 2
1012 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
Studio
$600
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
723 East Center Street - 2
723 East Center Street, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Come see this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment right downtown Rochester. This apartment has new paint throughout the entire apartment, new carpet, new flooring, new bathroom and appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also available. NS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
1239 4th Ave SE
1239 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Adorable 2 bedroom home with garage - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home with everything on one level! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, breakfast bar, and open floor plan in this cute house.

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
218 16th Ave SE
218 16th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
4 bedroom home near parks, RCTC, and more! - Ready to move in and enjoy! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just steps from Martin Luther King Jr.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
1422 2nd St SE
1422 2nd Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 bedroom home on corner lot with beautiful hardwood floors! - Convenient location halfway between downtown and RCTC - near Martin Luther King Jr park and walking or biking distance to the trails around Quarry Hills! Hardwood floors throughout, a

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Southwest
705 10th St SW
705 10th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous home on corner lot near Soldier's Field! - Gorgeous home with tons of character located in Historic SW Rochester just a block from Soldier's Field park for easy access to playground, swimming pool, trails and still just an easy drive to Hwy

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2
223 8th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Available is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of a well maintained up/down duplex. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet as you choose. Heat, water and garbage included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadow Park
1512 10th Ave SE - 4
1512 10th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
28 6th Avenue Southeast - 1
28 6th Ave SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a very quiet 4 plex in downtown. A very large living room with a full sized kitchen: including a side by side fridge with ice and water in the door and a new dishwasher to match! private back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Pioneers
206 11th Ave NE
206 11th Avenue Northeast, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cute, affordable, and convenient! - Cute, affordable & convenient! Located right on the bus line within just a short distance of downtown, Silver Lake Park & Quarry Hill Park! 3 bedrooms + a den, and 1 full bath in this cozy home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Slatterly Park
320 5th Avenue Southeast - 1
320 5th St SE, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of downtown Rochester. (pictures coming soon). We have redone the bathroom and carpet in this unit to make for a "like-new" apartment.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1309 Turnberry Dr SE
1309 Turnberry Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful outdoor setting to enjoy summer! - Located in a newer development near Eastwood Golf course and with super easy access to RCTC and downtown Rochester, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features an amazing deck with pergola, the perfect place

1 of 37

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1109 8th Ave SW
1109 8th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1936 sqft
Bright and Cheery Remodeled Mid Century Home - Fully Furnished and Wonderfully Remodeled Home! Just bring your luggage and move in! Save the stress of moving. Home has everything you need from dishes to towels and sheets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northrup
620 2nd Ave NW
620 2nd Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2br near downtown with ALL utilities included! - This beautifully updated gem of a home is located in a location convenient to the Mayo campus downtown, Silver Lake & beautiful walking/biking paths, and easy access to many shopping and dining

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with Garage
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College