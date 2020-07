Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Quarry Ridge Apartment Homes -- the premier luxury apartment community in Rochester. Here you'll enjoy private living, yet still find yourself close to all the best entertainment in the city. Our staff takes pride in their professionalism and even offers transportation to the Mayo Clinic or St. Mary's Hospital of Rochester. Quarry Ridge Apartments also offers short term leases.