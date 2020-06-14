Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN with gym

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
42 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Folwell
205 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,080
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$943
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Southwest
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1267 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$895
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
Rent and Income Levels Technology Park Apartments will have income restrictions in place on 75% of the apartments. What does this mean? Our rent levels are set based on which income bracket you fall into.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3476 Bridgeview Drive South East
3476 Bridgeview Drive Southeast, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2004 sqft
Renters Warehouse and Bob Vondal bring you another fine listing! Well taken care of walkout home with a master bathroom, Large Deck, 4 beds and 3 baths. 3 car garage and was newly built in 2015 that backs up to a nature preserve.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
521 19th St NW #37
521 19th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
521 19th St NW #37 Available 08/01/20 1br Valhalla condo with many amenities! - Welcome to Valhalla Condos where the amenities are absolutely endless! Indoor/outdoor pools, workout room, party room, bbq area & more! Don't spend all the extra money

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2100 Valkyrie Dr NW #411
2100 Valkyrie Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000+ sq ft condo with great views & amenities! - Easy-living is found here in this quiet Valkyrie condo! Enjoy over 1000 finished sq ft with incredible views of the woods from your 4th floor retreat.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2233 3rd St South West
2233 3rd Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester brings you another fine listing. This nice fourplex has a lot to offer. Lawn care and snow removal free with rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Elton Hills
1 Unit Available
1340 22nd St North West
1340 22nd St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Available August 1st. No showings till Vacant August 1st Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this three bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2818 Kenosha Lane North West
2818 Kenosha Ln NW, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2020 sqft
Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this 4bd/2ba single family home in Rochester available Aug 8th. Fantastic location in NW Rochester off Hwy 63 close to restaurants/shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2857 24th St North West
2857 24th St NW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1154 sqft
Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester are pleased to offer this 3bd/1.5ba unit available August 1st Now showings as of yet. Can apply online to lock it up. Great location between Hwy 52 and Valleyhigh.
City Guide for Rochester, MN

It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?

Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.

How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rochester, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rochester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

