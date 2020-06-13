AL
/
MN
/
rochester
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

14 Cheap Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Historic Southwest
11 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$715
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
870 sqft
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$755
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Kutzky Park
6 Units Available
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Kutzky Park
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Historic Southwest
4 Units Available
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
East Side Pioneers
1 Unit Available
913 5th Street Northeast - 2
913 5th Street Northeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well kept 2 bedroom 1 bath unit just 1.1 miles from downtown Rochester and everything it has to offer. This upper level unit has a kitchen, 2 bedrooms that are separated by the living room and a full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69
602 Northern Hills Drive Northeast, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$800
602 Northern Hills Dr NE #69 Available 07/08/20 Main floor 2br with private laundry & upgrades! - Step inside this Northern Hills apartment and you'll be greeted by wood look flooring, fresh modern paint & loads of upgrades! Updated kitchen with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Slatterly Park
1 Unit Available
1012 4th Street Southeast - 2
1012 4th Street Southeast, Rochester, MN
Studio
$700
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New paint & Tiled shower! this Studio apartment with 1 bath on the upper level is just minutes to downtown. Just remodeled in a duplex this apartment is just the right place if you are looking for an affordable apartment in a single family setting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
1329 6th Avenue Southeast - 3
1329 6th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a garage stall in a very quiet 4-plex. From carpet, to paint on all walls and ceilings to the bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Folwell
1 Unit Available
1201 6th St Sw
1201 6th Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$699
3289 sqft
We are looking a female roommate! Lease/move-in available as soon as Oct 15.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
East Side Pioneers
1 Unit Available
223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2
223 8th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Available is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of a well maintained up/down duplex. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet as you choose. Heat, water and garbage included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8059 11th Ave Nw
8059 11th Avenue Northwest, Olmsted County, MN
5 Bedrooms
$600
3522 sqft
2 large shared kitchens, dining rooms, and living rooms as well as 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in this large farm house. Easy access to the city by Hwy 52 or Hwy 63, makes it less than 15 minutes to downtown Rochester and Mayo Clinic.
Rent Report
Rochester

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRochester 3 BedroomsRochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with GymRochester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Apartments with PoolRochester Apartments with Washer-DryerRochester Cheap PlacesRochester Dog Friendly ApartmentsRochester Luxury PlacesRochester Pet Friendly PlacesRochester Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Owatonna, MNAustin, MNCottage Grove, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Kutzky ParkHistoric SouthwestFolwell

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Rochester Community and Technical CollegeRiverland Community College