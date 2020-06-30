All apartments in Richfield
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

521 West 74th Street

521 West 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

521 West 74th Street, Richfield, MN 55423
Southwest Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious Diplex in Great Location! - Property Id: 160162

Spacious 3 bedroom, main level duplex in great Richfield neighborhood. Private front entrance and shared RAMPED rear entrance. Features include a large eat in kitchen, 3 nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom with a walk in, jetted bath tub along with raised toilet and safety grab bars throughout bathroom. Shared basement full bathroom is also available for use. QedIn unit washer and dryer. 1 level living! Property also features 2 shared patio spaces in rear of home. This home is minutes from major roadways, shopping and several eateries. 1 stall garage with loft and basement storage unit included in rent. 1 additional off street parking space included, and ample on street parking. New carpet and paint!

Trash, Recycling, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included in the rent!! Minutes from 494 & 35W. Close to major shopping, including REI, MOA, Best Buy and other major retailers. Bus lines run along Lyndale Ave., 1 block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160162p
Property Id 160162

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5176503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 West 74th Street have any available units?
521 West 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 521 West 74th Street have?
Some of 521 West 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 West 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 521 West 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 West 74th Street offers parking.
Does 521 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 West 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 521 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 West 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 West 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

