521 West 74th Street

Spacious Diplex in Great Location! - Property Id: 160162



Spacious 3 bedroom, main level duplex in great Richfield neighborhood. Private front entrance and shared RAMPED rear entrance. Features include a large eat in kitchen, 3 nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom with a walk in, jetted bath tub along with raised toilet and safety grab bars throughout bathroom. Shared basement full bathroom is also available for use. QedIn unit washer and dryer. 1 level living! Property also features 2 shared patio spaces in rear of home. This home is minutes from major roadways, shopping and several eateries. 1 stall garage with loft and basement storage unit included in rent. 1 additional off street parking space included, and ample on street parking. New carpet and paint!



Trash, Recycling, Lawn Care and Snow Removal included in the rent!! Minutes from 494 & 35W. Close to major shopping, including REI, MOA, Best Buy and other major retailers. Bus lines run along Lyndale Ave., 1 block away.

No Dogs Allowed



