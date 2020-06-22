All apartments in Ramsey
15338 Iodine South North West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15338 Iodine South North West

15338 Iodine St NW · No Longer Available
Location

15338 Iodine St NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
ANOTHER LISTING FROM RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Here's a SPACIOUS 3 story townhome located in Ramsey, that's a 2 bed,1 and half, pass through bath. This home includes washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage, unfinished walkout basement,and much more! The home is within the Anoka area. Owner would like a tenant to occupy 1 year starting, and open to longer length lease. Rent-$1,400 Security Deposit- $1,400 Lease Admin Fee: $150. Monthly Reporting and Processing Fee: $7 Pets are Welcome. Requiring HOA APPROVAL PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT, $25 PER MONTH/PER PET/ MAX 2 PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care, and snow removal provided by HOA. To schedule a showing, please email. Thank You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15338 Iodine South North West have any available units?
15338 Iodine South North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 15338 Iodine South North West have?
Some of 15338 Iodine South North West's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15338 Iodine South North West currently offering any rent specials?
15338 Iodine South North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15338 Iodine South North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 15338 Iodine South North West is pet friendly.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West offer parking?
Yes, 15338 Iodine South North West does offer parking.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15338 Iodine South North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West have a pool?
No, 15338 Iodine South North West does not have a pool.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West have accessible units?
No, 15338 Iodine South North West does not have accessible units.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15338 Iodine South North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15338 Iodine South North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 15338 Iodine South North West does not have units with air conditioning.
