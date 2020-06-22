15338 Iodine South North West

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING FROM RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! Here's a SPACIOUS 3 story townhome located in Ramsey, that's a 2 bed,1 and half, pass through bath. This home includes washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, attached 2 car garage, unfinished walkout basement,and much more! The home is within the Anoka area. Owner would like a tenant to occupy 1 year starting, and open to longer length lease. Rent-$1,400 Security Deposit- $1,400 Lease Admin Fee: $150. Monthly Reporting and Processing Fee: $7 Pets are Welcome. Requiring HOA APPROVAL PLUS ADDITIONAL $250 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT, $25 PER MONTH/PER PET/ MAX 2 PETS. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care, and snow removal provided by HOA. To schedule a showing, please email. Thank You