Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel furnished hardwood floors cable included extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

If you’re seeking an apartment in Ramsey, MN, where you can truly thrive, be sure to consider the COR Apartment Homes. Our exquisitely designed homes are popular with singles, couples and families, and our resort-like community is in high demand. Centrally located, our community is an easy commute to work, school and play.



The Residence at The Cor features spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom floor plans that have all of the modern touches you're looking for. You'll love preparing your daily meals in our beautiful kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, elegant granite countertops, and spacious pantry. Some homes have kitchen islands as well. Each apartment features grand ceilings, a full-size washer and dryer, attached garages, and luxurious Roman soaking tubs. Ask about our premium homes that also have private walk-up entrances and one and two-car garages.



Our community amenities are equally impressive, and you're sure to enjoy our resort-style outdoor areas with multiple grilling stations, convenient bike shop and storage space, tanning facilities, state-of-the-art fitness center, and stylish clubroom complete with a billiards and gaming area. The Residence is the perfect place to invite a group of friends over to swim, grill, and hang out, but it's also a cozy spot to sit and unwind after a long day at work. You’ll have peace of mind with our onsite management and maintenance team, video surveillance and controlled-access buildings. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a pet play area and dog park for your furry friends to enjoy your company each day.