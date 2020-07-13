All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

The Residence at The COR

7700 Sunwood Dr NW · (763) 225-1117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN 55303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 234 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 435 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 383 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at The COR.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
cable included
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
If you’re seeking an apartment in Ramsey, MN, where you can truly thrive, be sure to consider the COR Apartment Homes. Our exquisitely designed homes are popular with singles, couples and families, and our resort-like community is in high demand. Centrally located, our community is an easy commute to work, school and play.

The Residence at The Cor features spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom floor plans that have all of the modern touches you're looking for. You'll love preparing your daily meals in our beautiful kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, elegant granite countertops, and spacious pantry. Some homes have kitchen islands as well. Each apartment features grand ceilings, a full-size washer and dryer, attached garages, and luxurious Roman soaking tubs. Ask about our premium homes that also have private walk-up entrances and one and two-car garages.

Our community amenities are equally impressive, and you're sure to enjoy our resort-style outdoor areas with multiple grilling stations, convenient bike shop and storage space, tanning facilities, state-of-the-art fitness center, and stylish clubroom complete with a billiards and gaming area. The Residence is the perfect place to invite a group of friends over to swim, grill, and hang out, but it's also a cozy spot to sit and unwind after a long day at work. You’ll have peace of mind with our onsite management and maintenance team, video surveillance and controlled-access buildings. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a pet play area and dog park for your furry friends to enjoy your company each day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions: Pit Bull & Pit Bull Mixes, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita.
Parking Details: No off street parking.
Storage Details: Extra storage space inside of unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residence at The COR have any available units?
The Residence at The COR has 16 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Residence at The COR have?
Some of The Residence at The COR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at The COR currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at The COR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residence at The COR pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at The COR is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at The COR offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at The COR offers parking.
Does The Residence at The COR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residence at The COR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at The COR have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at The COR has a pool.
Does The Residence at The COR have accessible units?
Yes, The Residence at The COR has accessible units.
Does The Residence at The COR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at The COR has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residence at The COR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Residence at The COR has units with air conditioning.
