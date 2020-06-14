41 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN with garage
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 5
Before you get too excited, it's Ramsey, not Ramesses. We get it, they sound similar, but one is a pharaoh from long ago, and another is a beautiful town with a lot of happy people. You decide which.
Ramsey is a community located 20 miles North West of Minneapolis. More than half of the City borders the Rum River and Mississippi Rivers. The city, named after the first elected governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey, is a residential, industrial and commercial juggernaut, similar to New York City, but with 2,980,000 less people. See more
Ramsey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.