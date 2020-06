Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent with option available. Fantastic 5 bedroom home in Seven Greens! Close to Providence Academy. Open floor plan for family entertainment. 4 bedrooms up one in the lower level with its own bath. Cherry cabinets, mahogany floors, granite kitchen & bath. Wet bar in lower level family room. Park across the street, corner lot. Wayzata Schools