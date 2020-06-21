5016 Yuma Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125



Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

3BR/2.5BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Plymouth neighborhood in Wayzata School District Available immediately. 2 car attached garage.

Main Level: Living Room with lots of windows, with wood deck/patio, dining hall, spacious living hall, Walk/Eat in kitchen with Full bathroom.

Upper Level: Three Bed rooms Master and Child with full bath room. Included laundry with washer/dryer. Great neighborhoods, Convenient location, Close to Elementary and high school, Close to Food Court, Close to Metro Bus Transit station, Close to Health West Hospital , Close to Target. Pets are welcome, please inquire.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288125

