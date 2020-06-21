All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 5016 Yuma Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
5016 Yuma Ln N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5016 Yuma Ln N

5016 Yuma Lane North · (630) 229-8064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1985 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Executive Townhome 3Br/2.5 (Wayzata) Plymouth, MN - Property Id: 288125

Location: 5016 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446
3BR/2.5BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Plymouth neighborhood in Wayzata School District Available immediately. 2 car attached garage.
Main Level: Living Room with lots of windows, with wood deck/patio, dining hall, spacious living hall, Walk/Eat in kitchen with Full bathroom.
Upper Level: Three Bed rooms Master and Child with full bath room. Included laundry with washer/dryer. Great neighborhoods, Convenient location, Close to Elementary and high school, Close to Food Court, Close to Metro Bus Transit station, Close to Health West Hospital , Close to Target. Pets are welcome, please inquire.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288125
Property Id 288125

(RLNE5813558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have any available units?
5016 Yuma Ln N has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5016 Yuma Ln N have?
Some of 5016 Yuma Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Yuma Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Yuma Ln N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Yuma Ln N pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Yuma Ln N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Yuma Ln N does offer parking.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5016 Yuma Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have a pool?
No, 5016 Yuma Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have accessible units?
No, 5016 Yuma Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Yuma Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Yuma Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Yuma Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5016 Yuma Ln N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity