4820 Underwood Lane N

Another fantastic listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 2BD/3.5BA TownHome in Plymouth is available for move in NOW! THIS WONT LAST LONG!. Split entrance, main level features high ceilings, fireplace and fantastic kitchen. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, a walk-in-closet, and laundry. Downstairs has open family room, and another bathroom. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, excluding Trash, Lawn, and Snow. CATS ARE WELCOME! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 1,675) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,675) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery