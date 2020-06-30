Beautiful and updated *4Bed*2Bth* home in great Plymouth location! Avail NOW! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom single family homes in a perfect location! Minutes from Wayzata schools. Charming home with an open floor plan and up to date finishes throughout!
Main Level: Up to date kitchen with granite countertops and ceramic backsplash. Breakfast bar with a formal and informal dining room! Upper Level: Spacious living room. Large and spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Full bathroom and second bedroom! Lower Level: Cozy family room with beautiful fireplace with access to the walk out patio. Two spacious/clean bedrooms and full bathroom!
MUST SEE! Available now! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome!
*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have any available units?
4525 Terraceview Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have?
Some of 4525 Terraceview Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Terraceview Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Terraceview Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Terraceview Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Terraceview Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N offer parking?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have a pool?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have accessible units?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Terraceview Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4525 Terraceview Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
