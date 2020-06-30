4525 Terraceview Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful and updated *4Bed*2Bth* home in great Plymouth location! Avail NOW! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom single family homes in a perfect location! Minutes from Wayzata schools. Charming home with an open floor plan and up to date finishes throughout!



Main Level: Up to date kitchen with granite countertops and ceramic backsplash. Breakfast bar with a formal and informal dining room!

Upper Level: Spacious living room. Large and spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Full bathroom and second bedroom!

Lower Level: Cozy family room with beautiful fireplace with access to the walk out patio. Two spacious/clean bedrooms and full bathroom!



MUST SEE! Available now! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome!



*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.



(RLNE5597413)