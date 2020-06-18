2230 Ranchview Ln N 88

Amenities

Very nice 2 story townhouse; 2 bedrooms (upper level), 1 bath, 1 attached garage and walk-out patio/balcony on ground level. Available May or June 1, 2020. Brand new carpet and paint. No Pets, no smoking, inspections done every 2-3 months. Washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Microwave provided by owner. Tenant pays gas, electric, internet/cable. Garbage, water, sewer, snow plowing, lawn mowing is included. Very quiet, safe and friendly neighborhood conveniently located close to all shopping amenities. Located a few blocks away from Parker's Lake; containing walking/biking/running trails, on Vicksburg Lane and Hwy 55, with close access to 394 and 494. PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS, need monthly income, pets, smoking, # of adults, desired move in date. Income, background check and credit score will be verified prior to acceptance. Send text or email only with details, no phone calls please. I live 45 min. from property and need to coordinate showings with current tenant.

