All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
2230 Ranchview Ln N 88
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:26 PM

2230 Ranchview Ln N 88

2230 Ranchview Lane North · (612) 227-2379
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2230 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 88 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1081 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unit 88 Available 06/01/20 Pintail Villas - Property Id: 164296

Very nice 2 story townhouse; 2 bedrooms (upper level), 1 bath, 1 attached garage and walk-out patio/balcony on ground level. Available May or June 1, 2020. Brand new carpet and paint. No Pets, no smoking, inspections done every 2-3 months. Washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Microwave provided by owner. Tenant pays gas, electric, internet/cable. Garbage, water, sewer, snow plowing, lawn mowing is included. Very quiet, safe and friendly neighborhood conveniently located close to all shopping amenities. Located a few blocks away from Parker's Lake; containing walking/biking/running trails, on Vicksburg Lane and Hwy 55, with close access to 394 and 494. PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS, need monthly income, pets, smoking, # of adults, desired move in date. Income, background check and credit score will be verified prior to acceptance. Send text or email only with details, no phone calls please. I live 45 min. from property and need to coordinate showings with current tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164296
Property Id 164296

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have any available units?
2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have?
Some of 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 does offer parking.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have a pool?
No, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have accessible units?
No, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2230 Ranchview Ln N 88?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity