1798 Magnolia Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Private entry

Private patio

Washer/Dryer in each home

Water softener in each home

Cable TV/high-speed internet ready

Central air conditioning and heat

Two car garage with garage door opener

Excellent sound control

Mirrored closet doors

Generous closet space and storage

Ceramic tile floors and walls in bathrooms

Granite counter tops (select homes)

Frost-free refrigerator/freezer

Self-cleaning oven

Dishwasher and disposal

Built-in breakfast bar

Walk-in pantry closet in most homes



Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Mark Jones

Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience

24-hour emergency maintenance staff

Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!

Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds

Heavily wooded surrounding area

Tot lot

Exercise trails (connected to Luce Line Regional Trail)

Two blocks to West Medicine Lake swimming, picnic pavilions, playground, walking trail, boating, fishing

Convenient to French Regional Park with beach club, pavilions, canoes and paddle boats, trail and bike paths, and cross country skiing

A quiet, serene residential setting



10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis

Close to Ridgedale Mall, grocery, recreational centers

Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 55, Interstate 394, and Highway 169)

Wayzata School District

Plymouth Metrolink bus service to downtown Minneapolis