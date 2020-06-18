All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 1798 Magnolia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
1798 Magnolia Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1798 Magnolia Ln

1798 Magnolia Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1798 Magnolia Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Homes:
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/Dryer in each home
Water softener in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Central air conditioning and heat
Two car garage with garage door opener
Excellent sound control
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and walls in bathrooms
Granite counter tops (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in breakfast bar
Walk-in pantry closet in most homes

Community:
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Mark Jones
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Heavily wooded surrounding area
Tot lot
Exercise trails (connected to Luce Line Regional Trail)
Two blocks to West Medicine Lake swimming, picnic pavilions, playground, walking trail, boating, fishing
Convenient to French Regional Park with beach club, pavilions, canoes and paddle boats, trail and bike paths, and cross country skiing
A quiet, serene residential setting

Location:
10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis
Close to Ridgedale Mall, grocery, recreational centers
Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 55, Interstate 394, and Highway 169)
Wayzata School District
Plymouth Metrolink bus service to downtown Minneapolis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have any available units?
1798 Magnolia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1798 Magnolia Ln have?
Some of 1798 Magnolia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 Magnolia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1798 Magnolia Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 Magnolia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1798 Magnolia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1798 Magnolia Ln does offer parking.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1798 Magnolia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have a pool?
No, 1798 Magnolia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have accessible units?
No, 1798 Magnolia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1798 Magnolia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1798 Magnolia Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1798 Magnolia Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities