1798 Magnolia Ln

Amenities
Homes:
Private entry
Private patio
Washer/Dryer in each home
Water softener in each home
Cable TV/high-speed internet ready
Central air conditioning and heat
Two car garage with garage door opener
Excellent sound control
Mirrored closet doors
Generous closet space and storage
Ceramic tile floors and walls in bathrooms
Granite counter tops (select homes)
Frost-free refrigerator/freezer
Self-cleaning oven
Dishwasher and disposal
Built-in breakfast bar
Walk-in pantry closet in most homes
Community:
Personal service and commitment from your resident manager, Mark Jones
Award-winning maintenance team with over 125 years of combined experience
24-hour emergency maintenance staff
Pet Friendly Community We allow cats and most dogs up to 80 pounds!
Acres of thoughtfully landscaped grounds
Heavily wooded surrounding area
Tot lot
Exercise trails (connected to Luce Line Regional Trail)
Two blocks to West Medicine Lake swimming, picnic pavilions, playground, walking trail, boating, fishing
Convenient to French Regional Park with beach club, pavilions, canoes and paddle boats, trail and bike paths, and cross country skiing
A quiet, serene residential setting
Location:
10 minutes to downtown Minneapolis
Close to Ridgedale Mall, grocery, recreational centers
Easy access to major highways (Interstate 494, Highway 55, Interstate 394, and Highway 169)
Wayzata School District
Plymouth Metrolink bus service to downtown Minneapolis