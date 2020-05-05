Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
17012 39th Court N
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17012 39th Court N
17012 39th Court North
·
No Longer Available
Location
17012 39th Court North, Plymouth, MN 55446
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Plymouth location! 2 bedrooms, loft, 2 baths, large kitchen, fireplace. Available March 10th or after.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17012 39th Court N have any available units?
17012 39th Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plymouth, MN
.
What amenities does 17012 39th Court N have?
Some of 17012 39th Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17012 39th Court N currently offering any rent specials?
17012 39th Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17012 39th Court N pet-friendly?
No, 17012 39th Court N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plymouth
.
Does 17012 39th Court N offer parking?
Yes, 17012 39th Court N offers parking.
Does 17012 39th Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17012 39th Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17012 39th Court N have a pool?
No, 17012 39th Court N does not have a pool.
Does 17012 39th Court N have accessible units?
No, 17012 39th Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 17012 39th Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17012 39th Court N has units with dishwashers.
Does 17012 39th Court N have units with air conditioning?
No, 17012 39th Court N does not have units with air conditioning.
