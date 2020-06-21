All apartments in Plymouth
15848 60th Avenue N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

15848 60th Avenue N

15848 60th Avenue North · (763) 202-9962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15848 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
fireplace
Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space. Upper level laundry, gas fireplace, patio, yard, more! One time Admin fee of $150 and processing fee of $7/mo. Available 8/1 NO SECTION 8. If you would like to schedule a showing, please click this link and find the property: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15848 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15848 60th Avenue N has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15848 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15848 60th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15848 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15848 60th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15848 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 15848 60th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15848 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15848 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
