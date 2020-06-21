15848 60th Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Another great listing from Mason Hallada at Renters Warehouse! Gorgeous end-unit townhome in Wayzata school district. Spacious living with granite/stainless kitchen, 3 beds up, 3 baths, private owners suite, and bonus loft space. Upper level laundry, gas fireplace, patio, yard, more! One time Admin fee of $150 and processing fee of $7/mo. Available 8/1 NO SECTION 8. If you would like to schedule a showing, please click this link and find the property: https://showmojo.com/8eb0f5aee3/gallery