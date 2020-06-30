All apartments in Plymouth
15623 27th Avenue N
Last updated February 29 2020

15623 27th Avenue N

15623 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15623 27th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 4/1/2020 Town home in great location off Highway 55 in Plymouth, in high demand Wayzata
Schools! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and 2 Car attached garage. Recently completely
remodeled. New deck to enjoy the outdoors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15623 27th Avenue N have any available units?
15623 27th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15623 27th Avenue N have?
Some of 15623 27th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15623 27th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15623 27th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15623 27th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15623 27th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15623 27th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15623 27th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15623 27th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15623 27th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15623 27th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15623 27th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

