Available 4/1/2020 Town home in great location off Highway 55 in Plymouth, in high demand Wayzata Schools! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and 2 Car attached garage. Recently completely remodeled. New deck to enjoy the outdoors!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15623 27th Avenue N have any available units?
15623 27th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15623 27th Avenue N have?
Some of 15623 27th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15623 27th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15623 27th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.