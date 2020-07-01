All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:58 PM

13964 52nd Avenue N

13964 52nd Avenue North
Location

13964 52nd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now showing a great location in Plymouth near 494 & Schmidt Lake Rd available early March! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome unit features 1,500 square-ft of living space. Spacious Deck off living room, kitchen with separate dining area, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer in-unit, air conditioning and an attached 1-car garage! Located in School District #279-Osseo. One small dog/cat permitted on a case by case basis with additional fees. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1,500. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash removal, lawn care and snow removal (other than front steps/walkway) provided. Owners electing for lease expiring May 30, 2021. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing! >

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have any available units?
13964 52nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 13964 52nd Avenue N have?
Some of 13964 52nd Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13964 52nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
13964 52nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13964 52nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13964 52nd Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 13964 52nd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13964 52nd Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 13964 52nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 13964 52nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13964 52nd Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 13964 52nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13964 52nd Avenue N has units with air conditioning.

