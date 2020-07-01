13964 52nd Avenue N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Now showing a great location in Plymouth near 494 & Schmidt Lake Rd available early March! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome unit features 1,500 square-ft of living space. Spacious Deck off living room, kitchen with separate dining area, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer in-unit, air conditioning and an attached 1-car garage! Located in School District #279-Osseo. One small dog/cat permitted on a case by case basis with additional fees. No smoking. Security Deposit: $1,500. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Trash removal, lawn care and snow removal (other than front steps/walkway) provided. Owners electing for lease expiring May 30, 2021. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing! >