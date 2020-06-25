All apartments in Plymouth
13900 53rd Avenue N
Last updated April 14 2019 at 4:45 PM

13900 53rd Avenue N

13900 53rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13900 53rd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
Another listing from Charity at Renters Warehouse!! High Demand area with 2 large bedrooms on the upper level, plus a loft/office. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & bay window. Jacuzzi tub, shower, double sink with oversized mirror. Kitchen has 42-inch maple cabinets with tile floors, eat-in area & breakfast bar! High ceiling in living room plus formal dining. Large foyer. Washer & Dryer on upper level. Underground heated garage. Landlord pays HOA dues which include lawn & snow removal, water, sewer, trash removal. Electricity, heat/gas, cable TV and telephone are NOT included (RENT: $1,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7) (Pets: Not Allowed) Not eligible for Section 8. Quiet neighborhood, Reserve park is just a block away, convenient to major freeways & nearby shopping/entertainment areas, a Plymouth MetroLink station (only 1/2 block from express bus service to downtown Mpls!)" To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

