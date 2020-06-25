13900 53rd Avenue N

Amenities

Another listing from Charity at Renters Warehouse!! High Demand area with 2 large bedrooms on the upper level, plus a loft/office. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & bay window. Jacuzzi tub, shower, double sink with oversized mirror. Kitchen has 42-inch maple cabinets with tile floors, eat-in area & breakfast bar! High ceiling in living room plus formal dining. Large foyer. Washer & Dryer on upper level. Underground heated garage. Landlord pays HOA dues which include lawn & snow removal, water, sewer, trash removal. Electricity, heat/gas, cable TV and telephone are NOT included (RENT: $1,600) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7) (Pets: Not Allowed) Not eligible for Section 8. Quiet neighborhood, Reserve park is just a block away, convenient to major freeways & nearby shopping/entertainment areas, a Plymouth MetroLink station (only 1/2 block from express bus service to downtown Mpls!)" To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!