Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

2476 14th Ave E

2476 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2476 14th Avenue, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ANOTHER LISTING RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This quiet 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in N. St. Paul is available for 12/01/2019 move in. The main level has 1 bedroom and bathroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large dine in kitchen. Large fenced in back yard.Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow/utilities(SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,495) (LEASE ADMIN FEE: $100) (LEASE TERM: 12 month lease) (PETS: Allowed. Additional deposit required.) (Application fee - $30 per adult, $5 per household member if under 18) (Sorry but Section 8 NOT allowed.) To schedule your showing for this or any of my listings just copy this URL into your browser's address bar: TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 14th Ave E have any available units?
2476 14th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
Is 2476 14th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2476 14th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 14th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2476 14th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2476 14th Ave E offer parking?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2476 14th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 14th Ave E have a pool?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2476 14th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 14th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2476 14th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2476 14th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

