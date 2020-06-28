2476 14th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ANOTHER LISTING RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This quiet 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in N. St. Paul is available for 12/01/2019 move in. The main level has 1 bedroom and bathroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large dine in kitchen. Large fenced in back yard.Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow/utilities(SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,495) (LEASE ADMIN FEE: $100) (LEASE TERM: 12 month lease) (PETS: Allowed. Additional deposit required.) (Application fee - $30 per adult, $5 per household member if under 18) (Sorry but Section 8 NOT allowed.) To schedule your showing for this or any of my listings just copy this URL into your browser's address bar: TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.