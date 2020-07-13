/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
49 Apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Results within 1 mile of North St. Paul
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of North St. Paul
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$929
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Beaver Lake
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
7 Units Available
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Conway
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
990 sqft
Beautiful apartments include fully equipped kitchens, separate dining area, patio/balcony and spacious closets. Immaculately landscaped community offers fitness center, walking paths, pool, laundry, business center. Close to entertainment, transit and Sun Ray Shopping Center.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
65 Landau Alcove
65 Landau Alcove, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1472 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. Charming town-home with nice updated flooring that is close to lots of shopping and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of North St. Paul
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,412
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
27 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
37 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
87 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
54 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
$1,475
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
68 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
40 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
29 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Similar Pages
North St. Paul 1 BedroomsNorth St. Paul 2 BedroomsNorth St. Paul 3 BedroomsNorth St. Paul Apartments with Balcony
North St. Paul Apartments with GarageNorth St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MN