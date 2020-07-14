All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Silas Pointe Apartments

2055 7th Ave E · (651) 927-4011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. Sep 18

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 2035-2C · Avail. Sep 12

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 2nd Floor 1 bed · Avail. Aug 15

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2055-2E · Avail. Sep 21

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1A · Avail. Jul 15

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silas Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple. Large 1 and 2 Bedroom units with balconies or walk-out patios are available. Silas Pointe offers a picnic area with grills and tables, several large private lawns, free off-street parking, optional garages, and an on-site manager, caretaker, and maintenance person. Newly renovated kitchens, in-unit dishwashers, air conditioning, and new ceiling fans complement the units, as well as new windows. For additional peace of mind, Silas Pointe has colorful professional landscaping, ancient oak trees, secure entry, and a 24 hour emergency maintenance line. Call our on-site manager today for a showing of this peaceful, respectable community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Permit parking, 1 permit per leaseholder, open lot, garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Silas Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Silas Pointe Apartments has 7 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silas Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Silas Pointe Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silas Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Silas Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silas Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Silas Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Silas Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silas Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Silas Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Silas Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silas Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Silas Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silas Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.

