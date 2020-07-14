Amenities

Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple. Large 1 and 2 Bedroom units with balconies or walk-out patios are available. Silas Pointe offers a picnic area with grills and tables, several large private lawns, free off-street parking, optional garages, and an on-site manager, caretaker, and maintenance person. Newly renovated kitchens, in-unit dishwashers, air conditioning, and new ceiling fans complement the units, as well as new windows. For additional peace of mind, Silas Pointe has colorful professional landscaping, ancient oak trees, secure entry, and a 24 hour emergency maintenance line. Call our on-site manager today for a showing of this peaceful, respectable community!