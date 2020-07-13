Regency Park

Lease Length: 6-14 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 1 dog maximum
rent: $40/month flat fee
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
rent: $10/month per cat