Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Regency Park

2240 Skillman Ave E · (651) 323-1758
Location

2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 220-109 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 214-203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244-202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 240-311 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Park.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
Live happy at Regency Park Apartments. When you come home to Regency Park in North St. Paul, MN, you come home to a refreshing pool, convenient dog run, walking trails, easy access to highways to get around the city, Maplewood Mall and many unique floor plans to choose from. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 1 dog maximum
rent: $40/month flat fee
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
rent: $10/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (3'x2'): $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Park have any available units?
Regency Park has 4 units available starting at $1,026 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Park have?
Some of Regency Park's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Park currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Park is pet friendly.
Does Regency Park offer parking?
Yes, Regency Park offers parking.
Does Regency Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Park have a pool?
Yes, Regency Park has a pool.
Does Regency Park have accessible units?
No, Regency Park does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Park has units with air conditioning.
