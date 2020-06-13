58 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
4811 Education Drive N
4811 Education Dr N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Available now!! This updated 2br/1.5ba townhome is in the perfect location situated within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5927 131st Court N
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13073 Fondant Trail N
13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1687 sqft
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5776 130th Lane N
5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3409 sqft
This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Hugo

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8615 215th st n Forest lake
8615 215th Street North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,110
2012 sqft
8615 215th st n Forest lake Available 07/01/20 Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4870 Otter lake road
4870 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Lake, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1775 sqft
4870 Otter lake road Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WHITE BEAR LAKE HOME NESTLED ON WOODED LOT WITH WILDLIFE, PEACEFULNESS, AND PRIVACY! - Another beautiful listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Your secret

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
20445 Everton Trail North
20445 Everton Trail North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3470 sqft
Hard to find 4 br's on one level with an impressively large master bedroom. Large master bath with 2 large walk in closets. Open modern flowing floor plan with main floor laundry, dining room and office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
22484 Evergreen Circle
22484 Evergreen Circle, Forest Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2298 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 8

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
21021 Juno Avenue North
21021 Juno Avenue North, Forest Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Beaches all closed? No problem! Love to go boating or fishing? This one-level lakefront property is the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to build memories for a lifetime. 1/2 hour from the Twin Cities.
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Capital View
19 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,114
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$895
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$871
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,287
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
City GuideHugo
Vive La France! Hugo was named after famous French writer Victor Hugo, who wrote the epic "Les Miserables_." _The city was dubbed Hugo by Michael Houle, the town's first postmaster, in 1882. It makes sense, as Houle was French-Canadian!

Hugo, Minnesota, is a suburb of Minneapolis. It was settled early on by French Canadians (including Michael Houle) and officially deemed a city in 1906. Like much of Minnesota, the city has tons of lakes in it, making it a scenic spot, especially compared to the large concrete city nearby. In 2008, an F3 tornado ripped through Hugo and did a lot of damage in town. In the end, however, the tornado ended up only being a testament to the strength of the community. The town banded together to rebuild and restrengthen.

Moving to Hugo

Do you want to move to Hugo and look for apartment rentals? The first thing to do if you're looking for rental homes is get ready to apply for an apartment. A landlord's going to wan to see things like bank statements, tax returns, copies of your IDs, pay stubs, proof of income and proof of employment - so make sure you've got all of that! You'll need it whether you're considering furnished apartments, apartments with paid utilities, or just a simple studio apartment. Be ready to have your credit checked, too! It's normal for landlords to run a credit check and make sure you've been an upstanding citizen with your bills all along. If you worry about qualifying money-wise, consider getting yourself a guarantor! The guarantor is basically someone with more money than you, and having one will show the landlord that there's someone around who can pay for the apartment if something happens or if you can't.

When choosing an apartment, you need to figure out what you're looking for in a home. Do you want space? Lots of bright light? Nice neighbors? Ask yourself what your priorities are, then narrow down your search according to those. Try to look at as many properties as possible, too, since it can be hard to secure an apartment! You don't want to get set on only one, come to find out that someone rented it before you did. One important way to secure an apartment fast is putting down a deposit. If you have money on hand upfront, you can help take the apartment off the market and make sure you're the only one who gets to rent it.

Neighborhoods in Hugo

When you move to a new city like Hugo, you're going to also ask yourself what you want out of an area. Do you want somewhere that's convenient for a commute? That has a lot of businesses around it? Once you've decided on your neighborhood specifications, check out the list below. It can help you figure out what neighborhood in Hugo is right for you.

Southern Hugo: The southern part of Hugo is pretty scenic, bordering the beautiful Bald Eagle Lake. There are more lakes in this part of town, too, including School Section Lake, Sunset Lake, Long Lake, Rice Lake, and more. So, if you don't like water, you probably won't like living in this part of town! This part of town is closest to Minneapolis, so consider moving here if you plan to commute.

Northern Hugo: Northern Hugo has its lakes, too, but it's dominated by one Oneka Lake. Other than that, you can expect to find spread out residential living. There are some businesses in this part of town, too, so it might be good if you like a little more excitement in your hood!

Living in Hugo

Most people here--and there are about 13,000 of them--certainly do commute into Minneapolis, and there's tons to do there. For starters, there's the pro basketball team the Timberwolves, a world-class zoo, and, of course, the world-famous nearby Mall of America. Theater buffs can even get a season subscription to the Guthrie to go in for regular, world-class theater! But even if people in Hugo do leave often to go to the big city nearby, there's still a lot to do when they're at home. Blue Heron Grill is a local favorite restaurants, and there are also great pubs and bars in town, such as the Blacksmith Lounge. Golfers get to enjoy the world-class Oneka Ridge Golf Course, and skiers can enjoy an abundance of cross country ski trails at Irish Avenue Park in the wintertime. Don't worry, though, if the active life is not for you; the town has a library kiosk at Hugo City Hall and awesome shopping like the St. Croix Saddlery. It's even just minutes away from White Bear Township 17, where you can catch Hollywood's latest and greatest flicks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hugo?
The average rent price for Hugo rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,050.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hugo?
Some of the colleges located in the Hugo area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hugo?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hugo from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.

