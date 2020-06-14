Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Last updated June 8 at 04:15pm
North St. Paul
3 Units Available
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
775 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Results within 1 mile of North St. Paul

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northern Hayden Heights
1 Unit Available
1575 Ruth St N.
1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1612 sqft
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o Fully updated rambler in St.
Results within 5 miles of North St. Paul
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Conway
2 Units Available
1937-41 Fremont Ave South
1937 Fremont Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1937-41 Fremont Ave South in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
$965
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
952 Lawson Ave E
952 East Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
3 bedroom Single Family House in Payne-Phalen neighborhood!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available Now!! This 3 bedroom home is blocks from Seventh Street in the Payne-Phalen Neighborhood just south of Lake Phalen.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Dayton's Bluff
1 Unit Available
223 Bates Ave - Penthouse
223 North Bates Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Penthouse unit in Dayton's Bluff. Amazing city views and rooftop deck. This incredible 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located near 94 and 35E for quick access through out the twin cities. Laundry in the apartment, one level living.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
1337 Arkwright St N #119
1337 North Arkwright Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
670 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Payne - Phalen
1 Unit Available
943 Hawthorne Avenue E
943 East Hawthorne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This 3 bedroom home has plenty of updates and is ready for move in.
Results within 10 miles of North St. Paul
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1265 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes and beautifully landscaped grounds. Some units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry and fireplace. Pet friendly, smoke-free community. Close to shopping, restaurants and I-94.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North St. Paul, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North St. Paul renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

