All apartments in North St. Paul
Find more places like Village Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North St. Paul, MN
/
Village Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Village Manor

2327 11th Ave E · (443) 981-2089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2345-2 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Unit 2300-1 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Village Manor features 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN. The apartments feature quality and convenient living located just 15 minutes from downtown St. Paul and a short walk to shopping, entertainment, dining and more. Village Manor’s neighborhood has nearby parks, walking trails, and is on the bus line. You will love the convenience of on-site laundry. Homes include full kitchens with a separate dining area, plenty of closet space, window treatments, air conditioning, ceiling fans and 24-hour maintenance. Your dogs and cats are welcome too!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Additional: Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Manor have any available units?
Village Manor has 2 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Manor have?
Some of Village Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Village Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Manor is pet friendly.
Does Village Manor offer parking?
Yes, Village Manor offers parking.
Does Village Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Manor have a pool?
No, Village Manor does not have a pool.
Does Village Manor have accessible units?
No, Village Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Village Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Village Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Village Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Village Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

17th Avenue Flats
2635 Helen St N
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109

Similar Pages

North St. Paul 1 BedroomsNorth St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
North St. Paul Apartments with ParkingNorth St. Paul Dog Friendly Apartments
North St. Paul Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MN
Prior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity