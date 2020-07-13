Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Village Manor features 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN. The apartments feature quality and convenient living located just 15 minutes from downtown St. Paul and a short walk to shopping, entertainment, dining and more. Village Manor’s neighborhood has nearby parks, walking trails, and is on the bus line. You will love the convenience of on-site laundry. Homes include full kitchens with a separate dining area, plenty of closet space, window treatments, air conditioning, ceiling fans and 24-hour maintenance. Your dogs and cats are welcome too!