131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North St. Paul, MN

Finding an apartment in North St. Paul that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
North St. Paul
12 Units Available
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
$873
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$912
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
North St. Paul
4 Units Available
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment units include granite countertops, modern appliances, ceramic tile floors and ceiling fans. In the heart of downtown North St. Paul, shops and restaurants are within walking distance of the complex.
North St. Paul
2 Units Available
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$930
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Manor is a spacious living complex a short distance from downtown St. Paul, featuring 24-hour maintenance and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Separate kitchen and dining areas come with air conditioning and individual dishwasher and refrigerator units.

North St. Paul
1 Unit Available
2286 7th Avenue East
2286 7th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.
Results within 1 mile of North St. Paul
Hillside
13 Units Available
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$805
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
833 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Hillside
8 Units Available
Granite Trails
1829 Furness St, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Fully renovated apartment homes just minutes from Highway 36 and 94. Beautiful new gym, dog park and BBQ/entertainment area. Apartments have modern updates like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1057 sqft
Ideal location! Nestled in-between 694 and Bergeron Pond, these recently renovated apartments come furnished with all the essentials. Pet-friendly with gym access, a game room, courtyard and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of North St. Paul
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
$965
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.
Battle Creek
44 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Beaver Lake
15 Units Available
Silver Ridge
2330 Stillwater Ave E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,016
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed properties with dishwashers, carpeted floors and huge closets. On-site laundry, relaxing pool and entertainment area. Located close to beautiful Gethsemane Park and nearby walking trails.
11 Units Available
Minnehaha Manor
6904 10th St N, Oakdale, MN
Studio
$932
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$971
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
925 sqft
Minnehaha Manor represents outdoor living at its finest in Oakdale, MN. Courtyard, pool and BBQ/grill are all included, with plenty of storage space and walk-in closets. Golf course and parks located nearby.
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
6 Units Available
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,104
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
950 sqft
As part of your new home at Woodland Pointe you`ll enjoy a relaxed lakeside environment in the heart of Woodbury and only minute from downtown St. Paul.
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Parkview home! Located in
Prosperity Heights
Contact for Availability
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$700
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Large studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Saint Paul! Come home to Parkview Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that you'll be proud to call Parkview home! Located
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Payne - Phalen
Contact for Availability
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
975 sqft
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Come home to Park Vista Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home! Our community features
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5490
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4055
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartments the finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home! We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North St. Paul, MN

Finding an apartment in North St. Paul that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

