Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
2082 Park Row, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare one level townhome with sprawling with sprawling west facing yard complete storage shed, and privacy fence. Freshly painted with new flooring, seller is offering a 1 year home warranty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2082 Park Row have any available units?
2082 Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North St. Paul, MN
.
What amenities does 2082 Park Row have?
Some of 2082 Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2082 Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
2082 Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2082 Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 2082 Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North St. Paul
.
Does 2082 Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 2082 Park Row offers parking.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2082 Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2082 Park Row have a pool?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have a pool.
Does 2082 Park Row have accessible units?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2082 Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have units with air conditioning.
