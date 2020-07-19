All apartments in North St. Paul
Find more places like 2082 Park Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North St. Paul, MN
/
2082 Park Row
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2082 Park Row

2082 Park Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2082 Park Row, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rare one level townhome with sprawling with sprawling west facing yard complete storage shed, and privacy fence. Freshly painted with new flooring, seller is offering a 1 year home warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2082 Park Row have any available units?
2082 Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2082 Park Row have?
Some of 2082 Park Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2082 Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
2082 Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2082 Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 2082 Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North St. Paul.
Does 2082 Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 2082 Park Row offers parking.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2082 Park Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2082 Park Row have a pool?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have a pool.
Does 2082 Park Row have accessible units?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2082 Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 2082 Park Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2082 Park Row does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Village Manor
2327 11th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Central Village Apartments
2510 7th Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E
North St. Paul, MN 55109
17th Avenue Flats
2635 Helen St N
North St. Paul, MN 55109

Similar Pages

North St. Paul 1 BedroomsNorth St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
North St. Paul Apartments with ParkingNorth St. Paul Dog Friendly Apartments
North St. Paul Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MN
New Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNBig Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University