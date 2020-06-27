All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 9100 31st Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
9100 31st Avenue North
Last updated July 31 2019 at 1:53 AM

9100 31st Avenue North

9100 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9100 31st Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55427
South Hidden Valley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

MUST SEE beautiful home on a quiet street. The home is Move-In Ready, and has 3 bedrooms on the main level, along with a large living room, full bathroom, kitchen, and dining area with hardwood floors throughout. The lower level has a 3/4 bathroom with shower, bedroom, and family room. The large lot, patio, and deck give the owner a lot of options of spaces to relax. Don't miss out on the opportunity to have an attached 2 car garage in Minnesota. Rent2Own/C4D only - traditional lease not allowed.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $269,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 31st Avenue North have any available units?
9100 31st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 9100 31st Avenue North have?
Some of 9100 31st Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 31st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
9100 31st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 31st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 31st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 9100 31st Avenue North offers parking.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 31st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 9100 31st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 9100 31st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9100 31st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 31st Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 31st Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University