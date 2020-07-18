All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 5855 Winnetka Avenue N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
5855 Winnetka Avenue N.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5855 Winnetka Avenue N.

5855 Winnetka Avenue North · (612) 619-6344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5855 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Meadow Lake Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side - Property Id: 314706

Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course. Main Floor: 2 BR, 1BA, kitchen, living room, deck. Lower Level: 1BR, 1BA, office, family room and laundry w/walkout to fenced yard. All appliances included, plus 1-car garage with additional off street parking (3-vehicle limit). One family only, ask about income requirements. NO Smoking and NO pets. Currently occupied, 24 hour notice for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5855-winnetka-avenue-n.-new-hope-mn/314706
Property Id 314706

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have any available units?
5855 Winnetka Avenue N. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have?
Some of 5855 Winnetka Avenue N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Winnetka Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. pet-friendly?
No, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. offer parking?
Yes, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. offers parking.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5855 Winnetka Avenue N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5855 Winnetka Avenue N.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pheasant Park
5625 Boone Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MN
Hopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity