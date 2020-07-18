5855 Winnetka Avenue N.

Amenities

Spacious 3BR/2BA Side/Side



Available September (possibly sooner). Spacious 3 BR/2 BA, two level side/side with over 2000 sq ft., backs up to New Hope Golf Course. Main Floor: 2 BR, 1BA, kitchen, living room, deck. Lower Level: 1BR, 1BA, office, family room and laundry w/walkout to fenced yard. All appliances included, plus 1-car garage with additional off street parking (3-vehicle limit). One family only, ask about income requirements. NO Smoking and NO pets. Currently occupied, 24 hour notice for showings.

