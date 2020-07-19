Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage internet access pet friendly

5672 Winnetka Ave. Available 04/01/19 Spacious Winnetka Townhome - Built in 2011 - this 2-Story Corner Unit Townhome is the Epitome of Fashion...Featuring a Spacious 3 BR / 2.5 BA / 2 CAR Garage Perfectly Situated in an Association Maintained Community - No Need for You To Mow/Remove Snow...It's Included in Your Rent! Amenities Include: Fireplace, Patio, Granite, Master Suite, Etc. Other Details Apply:



Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = Not Allowed

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, & Internet

Owner Utilities = Water, HOA Dues (Trash, Exterior Maintenance)

Section 8 = Not Approved



