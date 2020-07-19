All apartments in New Hope
Location

5672 Winnetka Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Winnetka Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5672 Winnetka Ave. Available 04/01/19 Spacious Winnetka Townhome - Built in 2011 - this 2-Story Corner Unit Townhome is the Epitome of Fashion...Featuring a Spacious 3 BR / 2.5 BA / 2 CAR Garage Perfectly Situated in an Association Maintained Community - No Need for You To Mow/Remove Snow...It's Included in Your Rent! Amenities Include: Fireplace, Patio, Granite, Master Suite, Etc. Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = Not Allowed
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, & Internet
Owner Utilities = Water, HOA Dues (Trash, Exterior Maintenance)
Section 8 = Not Approved

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2532778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have any available units?
5672 Winnetka Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have?
Some of 5672 Winnetka Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5672 Winnetka Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5672 Winnetka Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5672 Winnetka Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5672 Winnetka Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5672 Winnetka Ave. offers parking.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5672 Winnetka Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have a pool?
No, 5672 Winnetka Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5672 Winnetka Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5672 Winnetka Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5672 Winnetka Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5672 Winnetka Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
