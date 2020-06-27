871 6th St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This is a very clean and well maintained 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Town Home. Stainless Steel appliances (not shown), newer carpet, new paint, ready to be moved in. Located in the highly regarded Mounds View School District and close to Rosedale Mall, St. Anthony, NE Minneapolis etc. and easy access to 35W. Includes garage stall connected to the unit. Monthly rent includes two persons per bedroom (4 total). All additional persons under the age of 2 living in the unit will be charged an additional $100/month on top of rent. Looking for quiet respectful tenants. Flexible move-in dates.



Tenant Criteria:

-$45/adult application fee for screening

-All adult applicants must be screened (background checked) and have credit score above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions

-3.5X income to rent ratio in household

-Bank account required for automatic rent payments



Showing time slots available upon request. Please call Andrea at (715)-821-0686 to set up a showing.



No pets, no smoking, not section 8 approved.