All apartments in New Brighton
Find more places like 871 6th St Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
871 6th St Sw
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:45 AM

871 6th St Sw

871 6th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Brighton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

871 6th Street Southwest, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a very clean and well maintained 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Town Home. Stainless Steel appliances (not shown), newer carpet, new paint, ready to be moved in. Located in the highly regarded Mounds View School District and close to Rosedale Mall, St. Anthony, NE Minneapolis etc. and easy access to 35W. Includes garage stall connected to the unit. Monthly rent includes two persons per bedroom (4 total). All additional persons under the age of 2 living in the unit will be charged an additional $100/month on top of rent. Looking for quiet respectful tenants. Flexible move-in dates.

Tenant Criteria:
-$45/adult application fee for screening
-All adult applicants must be screened (background checked) and have credit score above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions
-3.5X income to rent ratio in household
-Bank account required for automatic rent payments

Showing time slots available upon request. Please call Andrea at (715)-821-0686 to set up a showing.

No pets, no smoking, not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 6th St Sw have any available units?
871 6th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 871 6th St Sw have?
Some of 871 6th St Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 6th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
871 6th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 6th St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 871 6th St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Brighton.
Does 871 6th St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 871 6th St Sw offers parking.
Does 871 6th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 6th St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 6th St Sw have a pool?
No, 871 6th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 871 6th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 871 6th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 871 6th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 6th St Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 871 6th St Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 871 6th St Sw has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW
New Brighton, MN 55112
Sage Park
900 County Road D W
New Brighton, MN 55112
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive
New Brighton, MN 55112
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln
New Brighton, MN 55112

Similar Pages

New Brighton 1 BedroomsNew Brighton 2 Bedrooms
New Brighton Apartments with ParkingNew Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
New Brighton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MN
Elk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University