Home
/
New Brighton, MN
/
572 17th Avenue Northwest
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

572 17th Avenue Northwest

572 17th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

572 17th Avenue Northwest, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Welcome Home! Exceptionally updated with a modern flare this home boasts its awe-inspiring kitchen sure to captivate your guests as they enter. New flooring throughout, renovated bathrooms, new roof, alliances, and fresh paint. located in tranquil community close to amenities and offers a beautiful lot that can be enjoyed on the patio right off the dining room.The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. Listing Courtesy Of Jenessa Schendzielos at RE/MAX Results for $299,900.00!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
572 17th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
Is 572 17th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
572 17th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 17th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 572 17th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 572 17th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 572 17th Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
