572 17th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com! Welcome Home! Exceptionally updated with a modern flare this home boasts its awe-inspiring kitchen sure to captivate your guests as they enter. New flooring throughout, renovated bathrooms, new roof, alliances, and fresh paint. located in tranquil community close to amenities and offers a beautiful lot that can be enjoyed on the patio right off the dining room.The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property. Listing Courtesy Of Jenessa Schendzielos at RE/MAX Results for $299,900.00!

Contact us to schedule a showing.