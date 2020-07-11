Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access tennis court elevator garage community garden courtyard media room online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Gates at Carlson Center proudly welcomes you to the bustling city of Minnetonka, Minnesota! Conveniently located at the intersection of Highway 494 and Highway 394. Gates at Carlson Center grants our residents access to all manner of restaurants, entertainment, outdoor activities, beautiful parks, and more right around the corner! Lake Minnetonka is a mere 5 minutes away from our complex for those who wish to commune with the beauty that nature has to offer of the area. For those seeking a bit of the nightlife and city entertainment, and shopping, downtown and uptown are just a short fifteen minutes away. Come settle into the minnetonka lifestyle at Gates at Carlson Center.