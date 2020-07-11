All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like Gates at Carlson Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
Gates at Carlson Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Gates at Carlson Center

300 Carlson Pkwy · (612) 351-6153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110125 · Avail. now

$1,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 360227 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 140117 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110101 · Avail. now

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 360117 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,788

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 330109 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,823

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gates at Carlson Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
elevator
garage
community garden
courtyard
media room
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Gates at Carlson Center proudly welcomes you to the bustling city of Minnetonka, Minnesota! Conveniently located at the intersection of Highway 494 and Highway 394. Gates at Carlson Center grants our residents access to all manner of restaurants, entertainment, outdoor activities, beautiful parks, and more right around the corner! Lake Minnetonka is a mere 5 minutes away from our complex for those who wish to commune with the beauty that nature has to offer of the area. For those seeking a bit of the nightlife and city entertainment, and shopping, downtown and uptown are just a short fifteen minutes away. Come settle into the minnetonka lifestyle at Gates at Carlson Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 40 lbs weight restriction for 2nd and 3rd levels. No aggressive breeds.
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. Residents receive one underground heated garage stall per apartment. *Free outdoor parking is also available*.
Storage Details: 9x9 storage units (contact leasing office for availability)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gates at Carlson Center have any available units?
Gates at Carlson Center has 34 units available starting at $1,348 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does Gates at Carlson Center have?
Some of Gates at Carlson Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gates at Carlson Center currently offering any rent specials?
Gates at Carlson Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gates at Carlson Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Gates at Carlson Center is pet friendly.
Does Gates at Carlson Center offer parking?
Yes, Gates at Carlson Center offers parking.
Does Gates at Carlson Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gates at Carlson Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gates at Carlson Center have a pool?
Yes, Gates at Carlson Center has a pool.
Does Gates at Carlson Center have accessible units?
No, Gates at Carlson Center does not have accessible units.
Does Gates at Carlson Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gates at Carlson Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gates at Carlson Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with BalconyMinnetonka Apartments with Parking
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity