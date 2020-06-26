807 Sunset Drive S

Amenities

This Stylish 2 Bed 2 Bath townhouse gives you a mixture of clean organized living, with a fun modern twist on life! Located on the North side of 394, across from the Ridgedale mall, makes your commuite to Minneapolis less then 10 minuets! High end appliances, fixtures, and a well thought out layout, create a feeling of security and privacy. High vaulted ceilings with multiple skylights give you an ample amount of natural light! Across from the master you'll find an office, which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Both bathrooms are 3/4 with bedays! PETS: NONE. Property owner is NOT participating in section 8 housing. Tenants CANNOT have anything scented within the property for health reasons. SECURITY DEPOSIT = ONE MONTHS RENT. one time lease admin fee of $150 and $7 per month processing and reporting fee apply.