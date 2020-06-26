All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

807 Sunset Drive S

807 Sunset Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

807 Sunset Drive South, Minnetonka, MN 55305

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
This Stylish 2 Bed 2 Bath townhouse gives you a mixture of clean organized living, with a fun modern twist on life! Located on the North side of 394, across from the Ridgedale mall, makes your commuite to Minneapolis less then 10 minuets! High end appliances, fixtures, and a well thought out layout, create a feeling of security and privacy. High vaulted ceilings with multiple skylights give you an ample amount of natural light! Across from the master you'll find an office, which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Both bathrooms are 3/4 with bedays! PETS: NONE. Property owner is NOT participating in section 8 housing. Tenants CANNOT have anything scented within the property for health reasons. SECURITY DEPOSIT = ONE MONTHS RENT. one time lease admin fee of $150 and $7 per month processing and reporting fee apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Sunset Drive S have any available units?
807 Sunset Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 807 Sunset Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
807 Sunset Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Sunset Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S offer parking?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S does not offer parking.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 807 Sunset Drive S has a pool.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S have accessible units?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Sunset Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Sunset Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.

