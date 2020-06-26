All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 6058 Chasewood Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
6058 Chasewood Parkway
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:35 PM

6058 Chasewood Parkway

6058 Chasewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6058 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Clean 2 bed 2 bath main level condo with private views of water and club house! Lots of natural light beam through the windows, especially in morning! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter top that overlooks the living and dining room! Lovely walkout patio with private view of the club house gives you the availability to entertain and grill out! Attached, deep 1 car garage with secured entry! Dogs negotiable. Avg utility bill = $125/month. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have any available units?
6058 Chasewood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have?
Some of 6058 Chasewood Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6058 Chasewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6058 Chasewood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6058 Chasewood Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 6058 Chasewood Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 6058 Chasewood Parkway offers parking.
Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6058 Chasewood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have a pool?
No, 6058 Chasewood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6058 Chasewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6058 Chasewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6058 Chasewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMinnetonka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Minnetonka Apartments with BalconiesMinnetonka Apartments with Parking
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MN
Apple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities