6058 Chasewood Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Clean 2 bed 2 bath main level condo with private views of water and club house! Lots of natural light beam through the windows, especially in morning! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and stone counter top that overlooks the living and dining room! Lovely walkout patio with private view of the club house gives you the availability to entertain and grill out! Attached, deep 1 car garage with secured entry! Dogs negotiable. Avg utility bill = $125/month. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE TODAY! https://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home