6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001

This townhome is absolutely divine! Beautiful exterior with attached 1 stall garage space. You have your own private entrance with tons of welcoming windows. Inside you will find the wall colors are very modern. The kitchen has granite countertops with all stainless steel appliances, and also features a bar top! The master room has their own private bath and large closet. You will have a back porch that is completely screened in that's overlooking the pond. This unit has a private washer and dryer. Townhome offers amenities such as a party room, gym, and pool! School District #270.



Watch Michaels virtual video tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUiucDpj50g



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenants are responsible for paying gas and electric utilities. Water, garbage, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with max amount of 2 and under 75lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Stunning TH in Minnetonka!