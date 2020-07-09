All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001

6020 Chasewood Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6020 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This townhome is absolutely divine! Beautiful exterior with attached 1 stall garage space. You have your own private entrance with tons of welcoming windows. Inside you will find the wall colors are very modern. The kitchen has granite countertops with all stainless steel appliances, and also features a bar top! The master room has their own private bath and large closet. You will have a back porch that is completely screened in that's overlooking the pond. This unit has a private washer and dryer. Townhome offers amenities such as a party room, gym, and pool! School District #270.

Watch Michaels virtual video tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUiucDpj50g

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenants are responsible for paying gas and electric utilities. Water, garbage, lawn and snow care are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owners approval with max amount of 2 and under 75lbs with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Stunning TH in Minnetonka!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have any available units?
6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have?
Some of 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 offers parking.
Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 has a pool.
Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have accessible units?
No, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Chasewood Parkway - 1, Unit #001 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Residences at 1700
1700 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Oaks Glen Lake Apartments
14414 Stewart Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities