Location

5901 Covington Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Prime Location - this property includes extra parking for RV or boat! This 4br/2ba home features walk-in closets, large bedrooms, dining area, fireplace & spacious living room. 2 bedrooms located on the upper level and 2 on LL. Additional kitchen area located in LL with dishwasher & full size refrigerator. Laundry located on LL. Close to shops, entertainment, eateries, parks, schools, lakes & bus routes/stops. Top preforming school district #276. New Carpet being put in basement, new furnace, & AC unit. (RENT: $2100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2100) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7) (Pets: Cats Allowed - Restrictions may apply) (Application Fee: $55) Not eligible for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Covington Lane have any available units?
5901 Covington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Covington Lane have?
Some of 5901 Covington Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Covington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Covington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Covington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Covington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Covington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Covington Lane offers parking.
Does 5901 Covington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Covington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Covington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Covington Lane has a pool.
Does 5901 Covington Lane have accessible units?
No, 5901 Covington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Covington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Covington Lane has units with dishwashers.
