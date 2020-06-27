5901 Covington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool pet friendly

Prime Location - this property includes extra parking for RV or boat! This 4br/2ba home features walk-in closets, large bedrooms, dining area, fireplace & spacious living room. 2 bedrooms located on the upper level and 2 on LL. Additional kitchen area located in LL with dishwasher & full size refrigerator. Laundry located on LL. Close to shops, entertainment, eateries, parks, schools, lakes & bus routes/stops. Top preforming school district #276. New Carpet being put in basement, new furnace, & AC unit. (RENT: $2100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2100) (One Time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7) (Pets: Cats Allowed - Restrictions may apply) (Application Fee: $55) Not eligible for Section 8.