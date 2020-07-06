4724 Temple Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85f0692082 ---- This home features: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Convenient access to major freeways and shopping. Executive custom twin home perfect for empty-nesters, with a spacious master bedroom and a large master bath on the main level. Large, open floorplan, lofty vaulted ceilings, and sunny bay windows, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, main floor laundry room, lower level family room with gas fireplace, and a versatile and sunny loft that can be used for an office, den, library, game room, endless options. The breakfast alcove is perfect for bird watching over morning coffee. Unbeatable for storage - ample cupboards, closets, built-ins - must see to believe! Park-like outdoor spaces: private, wooded, and ready for summer grilling. HUGE BONUS: very large yard is virtually maintenance-free with in-ground sprinklers plus yard service, garbage, and snow removal covered in your rent. Additional Terms: 1. 24-36 months lease term preferred 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Small Pets conditional upon owner approval and payment of non-refundable pet fee 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.